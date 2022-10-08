MU men’s swim and dive placed third in the 2022 SMU Classic on Saturday, the second and final day of the event. The women’s team finished fourth.

In Dallas, Clement Secchi finished in 46.18 seconds to take first in the men’s 100 butterfly. Secchi also won the men’s 200 fly with a time of 1:43.98. Jack Dahlgren finished first in the men’s 200 free with a time of 1:33.48.

