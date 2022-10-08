MU men’s swim and dive placed third in the 2022 SMU Classic on Saturday, the second and final day of the event. The women’s team finished fourth.
In Dallas, Clement Secchi finished in 46.18 seconds to take first in the men’s 100 butterfly. Secchi also won the men’s 200 fly with a time of 1:43.98. Jack Dahlgren finished first in the men’s 200 free with a time of 1:33.48.
The men’s and women’s teams host Purdue for a two-day event beginning Friday at the Mizzou Aquatic Center.
MU tennis has mixed results
Missouri tennis’ Romary Cardenas Rifka and Andrea Artimedi lost to Purdue’s Juana Larranaga and Ashlie Wilson 6-3 in doubles on the second day of the June Stewart Invitational in Nashville, Tennessee.
The Tigers beat Purdue in five different singles matches but lost the other three.
Missouri wraps up play in the June Stewart Invitational against Illinois (doubles) at 11 a.m. Sunday and Vanderbilt (singles) at noon Sunday.
Stephens soccer gets first win of the season
Stephens soccer defeated Lyon 2-0 in Batesville, Arkansas. It was the first win of the season for the Stars (1-10-1).
Stephens forward Kailee Wisber took six shots — five on goal — and scored twice to help her team come away with the win. Goalkeeper Cordelia Dallam contributed on the defensive end, finishing with four saves.
Stephens was in complete control of the game, finishing with 15 shots, almost twice as many as its opponent, which finished with seven.
Stephens hosts William Woods next, at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Battle.
Stephens volleyball wins two matches in a row
Stephens volleyball swept both Kansas Christian and Ottawa (Kansas) in Overland Park, Kansas.
Stephens matches up with University of Saint Mary (Kansas) at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Leavenworth, Kansas.
CC women’s soccer blanks Central Baptist
No. 13 Columbia College women’s soccer ran its win streak to six Saturday, stifling Central Baptist in a 5-0 shutout. The Cougars have outscored American Midwest Conference opponents 21-0 through three contests.
Not only did Columbia (7-3-1, 3-0) keep Central Baptist (4-7-1, 1-2) from scoring, the Mustangs did not take a shot against the Cougars defense. Columbia outshot Central Baptist by a 19-0 margin during the contest, with 11 of the Cougars’ shots on net.
The Cougars struck twice in the first half, first in the 13th minute courtesy of Delfina Zolesio Fernandez Blanco and again in the 36th minute when Maddy Schrader scored her first goal of the year.
A trio of goals came in the second half from three different Columbia players. Izzy Cole tallied her first score of the year, just before the 50th minute, and Natalie Peng and Kaya Thies each netted their third goals of the season in the 56th and 59th minutes, respectively.
Columbia next kicks off at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at R. Marvin Owens Field against nonconference foe Culver-Stockton.
Cougars men's soccer continues success against Central Baptist
No. 20 Columbia College men’s soccer beat Central Baptist 3-0 at R. Marvin Owens Field.
Nick Brandt started the scoring, netting a goal in the 27th minute. Goals in the 75th and 77th minutes by Luke Hynes and Nedim Sarajlija, respectively, put the game away. Both Hynes and Sarajlija's goals were their first of the season.
With its win, Columbia College has now won its past nine matchups against Central Baptist. The Cougars next face Hannibal-LaGrange at 7 p.m. Tuesday at home.