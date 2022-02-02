Following the Razorback Invitational this past weekend, Missouri men's track and field was ranked No. 18 nationally in the USTFCCCA poll. The Tigers went unranked in the first week of voting.
Missouri took two first-place finishes last weekend in the field. Junior Roberto Vilches won the men’s high jump with an attempt of 7 feet, 5 inches, making him the world and NCAA leader in the event.
Vilches' jump tied his personal, the school and Razorback Invitational records.
In the triple jump, junior Georgi Nachev took first, leaping 53 feet, 5 inches. Nachev's new personal record slots him second in program history for the event.
The Tigers did not claim a top-three finish on the track last weekend.
Missouri returns to action Feb. 11 at the Iowa State Classic, its second trip to Ames, Iowa, for the indoor season.