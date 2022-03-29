The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association released its first Division I men’s outdoor national rankings index Monday with Missouri men’s track and field gracing the top 25.
The Tigers end the first outdoor track and field weekend as No. 21 in the men’s division, while the women’s team remains unranked. The men’s team sees the top-25 ranking for the second time this year, after being ranked No. 18 after its first indoor meet.
Missouri returns to competition April 8-9 at the John McDonnell Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas.