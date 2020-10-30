Missouri cross country finished in the top 10 all around at the Southeastern Conference Championships in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Friday. The men finished sixth overall and the women finished seventh.
Senior Sarah Chapman finished third in the women's race and received First Team All-SEC honors. Her time of 19:58.9 was a new personal record, edging out the time she had set in the 2020 Gans Creek Classic.
"Sarah ran a very smart race today and put herself in position over the last kilometer to finish in the top three," coach Marc Burns said in a press release. "She had a fantastic season and we are very proud of her growth over the last year."
Sophomore Ginger Murnieks and freshman McKenna Revord were the next two finishers for the Tigers, placing 43rd and 49th respectively. Revord's finish was recognized with a spot on the All-SEC Freshman team.
Arkansas won the women's race for the seventh straight year. Alabama's Mercy Chelangat placed first overall and Kentucky's Jenna Gearing finished second.
On the men's side, Missouri senior Kieran Wood finished fourth overall with a time of 23:37.2, also earning him a spot on the First Team All-SEC. The last time Wood competed in the SEC Championships was in 2018 when he finished 10th overall.
"Kieran was locked in from the start today," Burns said. "He put himself up in the front group the entire race and finished strong for fourth. It has been fun to see him find another level of success in cross country after missing last season."
Junior Martin Prodanov finished 20th in the race. Freshman William Sinclair was the next to cross the line for the Tigers, coming in 41st with junior Marquette Wilhite right on his tail in 42nd. Sinclair's performance earned him a spot on the All-SEC Freshman team.
"Outside of Kieran, this a young team and we gained some important experience for the future," Burns said. "We are expecting big things from this crew moving forward and I think they will be ready to shake things up in the conference next year."
Arkansas also won the men's race for a team sweep of the 2020 SEC Championships. Ole Miss' Mario Garcia Romo, Cole Bullock and Waleed Suliman finished first through third respectively.
With the NCAA having canceled all fall championships, the SEC Championship meet marks the end of Missouri's 2020 cross country season.