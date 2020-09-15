Missouri's men's and women's cross country teams both ranked fourth in the 2020 Southeastern Conference Preseason Coaches Poll on Tuesday.
The men's team finished seventh in the SEC Championships last season despite the absence of an injured Kieran Wood, who returns this year as a redshirt senior.
In the poll, Missouri finished with 50 points, awarded on a 1-11 basis by each of the SEC's head coaches. Coaches may not vote for their own teams, and lower overall point totals equate to a higher standing in the poll.
Missouri was 13 points behind No. 3 Alabama, 30 behind No. 2 Mississippi and 37 behind No. 1 Arkansas.
The women's team grabbed a total of 58 points given on a 1-13 basis, trailing Alabama, Mississippi and Arkansas. The Tigers finished third in the 2019 SEC Championships led by senior Sarah Chapman, who finished 18th overall. Chapman will compete again for the Tigers this fall.
Missouri kicks off its season Saturday in Nashville, Tennessee, at the Commodore Classic.