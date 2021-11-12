Missouri's men's and women's cross country teams finished in the top 10 at the NCAA Midwest Regionals on Friday in Iowa City, Iowa.
The women finished eighth overall, and the men finished 10th.
Senior Sarah Chapman led the way for the Tigers in the women's 6,000-meter race. In potentially her final race as a Tiger, she finished 23rd in 21 minutes, 17.15 seconds. Missouri had each of it's top-five finishers come in under 22 minutes.
Iowa State senior Cailie Logue won the race in 20:45.08, edging out Oklahoma State's Taylor Roe by one second. No. 5 Minnesota won the team event with 45 points, and No. 6 Oklahoma State placed second with 75 points. Their finishes secure their spot in the NCAA Cross Country Championships next Saturday in Tallahassee, Florida.
On the men's side, Missouri was led by redshirt sophomore Mitchell Small in the 10,000-meter race. He finished 24th in 30:56.69, and was followed closely by junior Martin Prodanov, who finished 31st in 31:10.36.
Iowa State junior Wesley Kiptoo won the men's race in 30:17.81, never losing the lead after the 3,000-meter mark. No. 3 Oklahoma State (43 points) and No. 4 Iowa State (57 points) punched their tickets to Tallahassee, finishing in first and second in the team standings, respectively.
With the Tigers failing to finish within the top two teams in the meet, they will not be going to the championship meet, thus ending their season.