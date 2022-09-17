MU women's cross country finished fourth with 117 points in the 5K, while the men's team finished sixth with 168 points in the 8K in the John McNichols Invitational in Terre Haute, Indiana.
Six members of the women's team finished top 30. Isabelle Christiansen led the women's team, finishing 21st with a time of 18:13.2
Jacob Ridderhoff led the men's team, finishing 23rd with a time of 25:15.8.
Missouri will host the Gans Creek Classic on Sept. 30 at Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia.
Stephens soccer suffers second straight loss
Stephens soccer suffered a 6-1 blowout loss to Bellevue on Saturday at Battle High School. The Stars have now conceded 11 goals over their past two games, falling to 0-8-1.
Bellevue (6-1-0) continued its strong season, taking a four-goal lead less than 30 minutes into the first half. The 15-to-1 shot difference between the two teams at halftime showed a one-sided game.
Stephens forward Kailee Wisber helped the Stars get a goal back before the end of the half. Wisber has three goals in Stephens' past two games.
But Stephens forwards' high-powered play could not mask the team's defensive issues. Just one minute after Wisber's goal, Bellevue forward Ximena Jauregui scored the Bruins' fifth goal to take a 5-1 lead into halftime.
Bellevue extended its lead to 6-1 less than a minute into the second half.
Faced with the lopsided score, Bellevue made a large rotation in the second half, with a total of 21 players seeing action on the pitch.
Stephens used Sofia Ramos and Kelly Rowland in goal. The duo held up to the pressure of the Bruins' intense shooting, making 13 saves .
The Stars will face Missouri Baptist University at 1 p.m. Saturday at Battle High School.