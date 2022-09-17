MU women's cross country finished fourth with 117 points in the 5K, while the men's team finished sixth with 168 points in the 8K in the John McNichols Invitational in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Six members of the women's team finished top 30. Isabelle Christiansen led the women's team, finishing 21st with a time of 18:13.2

