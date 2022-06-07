Former Missouri left fielder Casidy Chaumont signed with USSSA Pride in the Women’s Professional Fastpitch league Tuesday.
The Gold-Glove Award winning outfielder was selected with the 12th and final pick of the 2022 WPF Inaugural College Draft. Chaumont had zero errors on 86 opportunities as a senior at MU after starting her college career as an infielder.
In two years at Missouri, she was a career .270 hitter with nine home runs and 42 RBI.
Wert named CoSIDA Academic All-American
Former Missouri third baseman and designated player Kimberly Wert was named a CoSIDA Academic All-American.
Wert is the 15th MU player to receive the honor from the College Sports Information Directors of America. The fifth-year senior majored in Psychology and Health Sciences with a 3.64 GPA and earned a spot on the SEC Academic Honor Roll each year at MU.
Wert leaves MU as one of the most storied players in program history. She set the career home run record and finished with 56 dingers in a Missouri uniform. She was recognized as a Third Team All-American by Softball America following the 2022 season.