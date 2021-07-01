After four seasons with the program, Missouri baseball pitcher Cameron Pferrer announced via Twitter on Thursday that he will be transferring to Saint Louis University for his final year of eligibility.
The right-handed pitcher made 11 appearances from the Tigers bullpen in the 2021 season, posting a 9.26 ERA. He pitched 11⅔ innings in total, giving up 12 earned runs, 16 walks and striking out six.
"Thank you Mizzou and everyone I met along the way for the best 4 years I could have asked for," Pferrer wrote in the Twitter post. "With that being said I will be grad transferring and finishing my final year of eligibility at Saint Louis University."
Pferrer is the fifth pitcher the Tigers have lost to the portal in the offseason, but the staff was bolstered by a commitment from Central Missouri pitcher Conor Dryer on Saturday.