Ja"Mari Ward's national championship long jump

Ja'Mari Ward leaps to the pit during the men's long jump at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships Sunday in Des Moines, Iowa. Ward and former MU distance runner Karissa Schweizer will represent Team USA in the world championships to be held in October in Doha, Qatar.

 Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

MU senior long jumper Ja'Mari Ward won the long jump competition Sunday at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships in Des Moines, Iowa.

Ward leaped 26 feet, 7 3/4 inches in the second round of the competition, according to the championships website. That was 2 1/4 inches farther than second-place finisher Will Claye of the Puma/New York Athletic Club.

Ward also had a first-round jump of 26 feet, 5 3/4 inches and a sixth-round jump that tied Claye's best effort.

MU alumna Karissa Schweizer, representing the Nike Bowerman Track Club, placed second in the 5,000-meter run with a time of 15:17.03. That was about 2.5 seconds behind her teammate Shelby Houlihan's winning time.

Both Ward and Schweizer will represent Team USA in October's world championships in Doha, Qatar.

Another MU alumna, Gabi Jacobs, placed 15th in the women's discus event with a throw of 49.12 feet.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.