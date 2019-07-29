MU senior long jumper Ja'Mari Ward won the long jump competition Sunday at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships in Des Moines, Iowa.
Ward leaped 26 feet, 7 3/4 inches in the second round of the competition, according to the championships website. That was 2 1/4 inches farther than second-place finisher Will Claye of the Puma/New York Athletic Club.
.@JumpWard’s jump to win 🥇 at #USATFOutdoors! #MIZ #TigerTough 🐯 pic.twitter.com/5KpAqLXo9s— Mizzou Track & Field (@MIZ_TrackField) July 29, 2019
Ward also had a first-round jump of 26 feet, 5 3/4 inches and a sixth-round jump that tied Claye's best effort.
MU alumna Karissa Schweizer, representing the Nike Bowerman Track Club, placed second in the 5,000-meter run with a time of 15:17.03. That was about 2.5 seconds behind her teammate Shelby Houlihan's winning time.
Both Ward and Schweizer will represent Team USA in October's world championships in Doha, Qatar.
Another MU alumna, Gabi Jacobs, placed 15th in the women's discus event with a throw of 49.12 feet.