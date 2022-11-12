Missouri cross country’s Marquette Hanson was selected to the NCAA Championships, the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee announced Saturday.
The senior from Warrensburg finished 11th at the NCAA Midwest Regional, finishing the 10,000-meter race in 29 minutes, 48.9 seconds. He joins Tulsa, Oklahoma State, Iowa State’s Gable Sieperda and Titus Winders, Drake’s Isaac Basten and Loyola Chicago’s Ryan Martins as the qualifiers for the men’s championship race.