Missouri soccer announced the addition of Rutgers transfer midfielder Molly McGuire to coach Stefanie Golan's squad Thursday.
McGuire, who will join the Tigers as a sophomore next season, played four games last season for the Scarlet Knights, all from the bench. She scored during Rutgers' 7-0 win over Temple on Sept. 1 in her third collegiate appearance.
"We are excited to have Mallory join us in Black & Gold this spring," Golan said in a news release. "I spoke with her a couple of times in her initial recruiting cycle when I was at Minnesota, and I was excited when she reached out after entering the transfer portal. She fits the way we want to play at Mizzou: She is technically proficient, reads the game well and is creative in the attacking third, and she has tremendous training habits."
McGuire is a Brookfield, Wisconsin, product, and played six seasons for Chicago FC United prior to her freshman season at Rutgers.
She is the first transfer addition to the Tigers' incoming class, joining 10 freshman.