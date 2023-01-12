Molly McGuire

Molly McGuire

 Courtesy of Rutgers Athletics

Missouri soccer announced the addition of Rutgers transfer midfielder Molly McGuire to coach Stefanie Golan's squad Thursday.

McGuire, who will join the Tigers as a sophomore next season, played four games last season for the Scarlet Knights, all from the bench. She scored during Rutgers' 7-0 win over Temple on Sept. 1 in her third collegiate appearance.

  Assistant sports editor for Spring 2021.

