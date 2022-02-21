Missouri soccer added Kelsey Wys to its coaching staff ahead of the 2022 season.
Wys was a four-year starting goalkeeper at Florida State from 2010-13 before she was selected in the 2014 NWSL Draft by the then-Western New York Flash, which has since become the North Carolina Courage. She then played for the Washington Spirit for four seasons from 2015-18, when she led the team to the NWSL Tournament championship match in 2016.
She won two ACC titles with the Seminoles and was named to the Mac Hermann Award watchlist in 2013. She was also named an All-American in 2012.
She spent the past two seasons as an assistant at Appalachian State, where she served as goalkeeper coach and helped with defensive game planning. She helped the Mountaineers keep nine clean sheets in two seasons.
"Kelsey knocked it out of the park with her attention to detail with the film analysis and her GK session, and we are confident she will help us elevate the training environment," Missouri coach Stefanie Golan said in a news release. "She also fits into our belief that winning will be a byproduct of the culture we create, and she is committed to investing in developing that championship culture at Mizzou."