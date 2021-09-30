Sarah Luebbert finished training on a Friday before being approached by Chicago Red Stars manager Rory Dames. She didn’t know what to expect of the conversation and was surprised by what he said.
The Missouri soccer alumna was being given the chance to leave the Red Stars on loan to get more experience and playing time. The team making the request was Club América, arguably the most famous club in North America.
“I wasn’t expecting the opportunity to come about,” Luebbert said. “But I’m really grateful it came along.”
In accepting the temporary move, Luebbert made the more than 2,000-mile trip to Mexico City and joined the historic club. While Liga MX Femenil has only been played since 2017, Club América has one title. On the men’s side, it has won a record seven CONCACAF Champions League titles and 13 Liga MX championships.
There is currently no women’s CONCACAF Champions League, though North and Central America’s soccer governing body is hoping to launch one in the coming years.
“(Club América is) such a huge club, it’s just an honor to play for them,” Luebbert said. “And one thing I was most excited about whenever I found out I would get to play for them was playing in the Azteca.”
That's the Estadio Azteca, one of the most famed stadiums in world soccer.
With a capacity of 83,264, the stadium is home to both Club América’s men’s and women’s teams. The “Coloso de Santa Úrsula” played host to two men’s World Cup finals and, among several other famous moments, was the site of the infamous “Hand of God” goal from Diego Maradona to knock England out of the 1986 men’s World Cup.
The fact that she gets to play at the Estadio Azteca makes Luebbert’s brothers “very jealous," she said.
“Oh my gosh, it’s so cool,” Luebbert said of the arena. “The energy — you can just feel it. (The fans are) loud, they’re supportive, they’re yelling at the other team, they’re cheering us on.
“It’s, like, once in a lifetime. It’s incredible.”
Luebbert has struggled in acclimating to some parts of life in her new home. Her Spanish is "not great," she said, which has made it more difficult to communicate on the pitch and in daily routines.
“I have to whip out Google Translate a lot,” Luebbert said. … “My teammates — they teach me a lot, and they’re really patient with me. I ask them how to say stuff all the time. ... It was not good when I first came here, but it’s getting better.”
And as she improves her Spanish and works on the pitch, Luebbert continues to keep up with her former team. The Jefferson City native monitors Missouri’s progress throughout the season and watches when she can. Most recently, she watched the Tigers’ 2-1 loss to Alabama.
“They’ve been fun to watch,” Luebbert said of her former team. … “I think (coach Stefanie Golan has) already made a really positive impact on the team.”
The Tigers face Vanderbilt at 7 p.m. Friday in Nashville, Tennessee. Luebbert scored against the Commodores four times in her collegiate career, including a match-winning brace her freshman year.
Luebbert had 79 points in 76 matches in her four years at Missouri before joining the Red Stars as an undrafted free agent.
“I think they’ve always had really good goal scorers,” Luebbert said of the Commodores. ... “You have to know your duties defensively, and then you also have to be prepared to score — like, multiple goals.”
As she gets more accustomed to her temporary home, Luebbert is seeing the results on the pitch. While she’s quick to remind that she’s only played twice for Club América, the efforts of those around her have played a major role in her being comfortable in Mexico City.
“I think just how welcoming and friendly everybody has been made it a lot easier for me to feel comfortable here faster,” Luebbert said. … “I felt a lot better in the second game and I think it was because my teammates and my coaches and the training staff have been so great about being so welcoming.”