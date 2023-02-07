Missouri soccer will play four matches at home this spring as it prepares for the 2023 season.
Tigers coach Stefanie Golan announced a spring slate Tuesday which features three opponents who made the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
The spring season will begin at 12:30 p.m. March 11 as the Tigers face SEC rival Arkansas at Audrey J. Walton Soccer Stadium.
The Tigers also host Central Missouri at 2 p.m. March 18, Saint Louis at 1 p.m. April 15 and Oklahoma at 11 a.m. April 23.
The Tigers will be on the road once, facing Iowa at 11 a.m. April 8.
The spring season will finish with an alumni game and barbecue, starting at 1 p.m. April 29.
Christian Riley Dutcher is a sports journalist for the Columbia Missourian. Reach them at christiandutcher@mail.missouri.edu.
