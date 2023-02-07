Missouri soccer will play four matches at home this spring as it prepares for the 2023 season.

Tigers coach Stefanie Golan announced a spring slate Tuesday which features three opponents who made the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

  • Christian Riley Dutcher is a sports journalist for the Columbia Missourian. Reach them at christiandutcher@mail.missouri.edu.

