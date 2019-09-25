Missouri soccer has never won in Gainesville, Florida.
On four occasions in the two programs’ histories, coach Bryan Blitz’s Tigers have journeyed south only to fall to Becky Burleigh’s Florida Gators.
The two longtime coaches will meet again Thursday as MU visits Florida to kick off the second week of the 2019 SEC schedule. Besides being a first for the Missouri program, a win at the Gators’ home field would also give the Tigers a resume boost and an early leg up in the conference standings.
After a 1-1 draw in last week’s SEC opener at Mississippi, Missouri finds itself in the middle of the conference pack with nine regular season games to go. The Tigers and Rebels played the only stalemate of the conference’s first set of games, while each of the league’s four nationally ranked teams began with victories. No. 8 South Carolina, No. 13 Arkansas, No. 14 Texas A&M and No. 15 Vanderbilt have emerged as early favorites in the conference race.
Florida is part of a second tier of teams looking to climb up the SEC ranks. The Gators have picked up three straight clean sheet victories, including a 3-0 result at LSU to open league play, and tested themselves with a tough nonconference schedule that has led to a No. 17 RPI ranking despite a middling 5-4 record.
Vanessa Kara has emerged as Florida’s leading scorer thanks to a five-goal outburst during the team’s current win streak. Also posing a challenge for the MU defense and goalkeeper Peyton Bauman will be Kit Loferski, who leads the Gators with four assists.
Missouri has recently missed the contributions of its two most reliable attackers, Sarah Luebbert and Julissa Cisneros. Luebbert has gone two games without a goal since scoring three in four games earlier this month, while Cisneros is enduring a four-game dry spell of her own. The Tigers will likely need one of them to reemerge in order to pierce a Florida defense that has not conceded a goal since Sept. 8.
Another challenge awaits Missouri’s attack Sunday, when MU hosts Georgia in its first SEC home game. In last year’s matchup with the Bulldogs, freshman goalkeeper Emory Wegener dazzled with eight saves to hold Missouri to a 0-0 draw.
If Missouri can’t pick up three points in Gainesville, Sunday’s game will be a critical one for the Tigers. The 10-game SEC schedule will be more than a quarter of the way done when the weekend draws to a close, and emerging without a victory would likely leave MU without one of the 10 conference tournament spots.
Kickoff between Missouri and Florida is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Gainesville, and the game will be streamed on SEC Network+. A national broadcast on ESPNU will be in store for the Georgia game, which is set for 4 p.m. Sunday at Walton Stadium.