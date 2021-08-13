Missouri soccer defeated No. 16 Oklahoma State 1-0 in a preseason match in Frisco, Texas. The match was broadcast on KGFY, a radio station in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
The Cowgirls were missing three players because of COVID-19 protocol.
It was the Tigers' second match of preseason, the other being a 4-1 win against Sam Houston State on Tuesday.
Missouri scored the match's lone goal in the 34th minute through freshman midfielder Leah Selm.
"It was pretty awesome," Selm said on the team Twitter page. "I just saw the ball go into the goal, and I was so excited. My team was right there, and we all just cheered together."
The Tigers begin the regular season Thursday at home against Illinois. Missouri has four more home matches before traveling to Greeley, Colorado, to face Northern Colorado. The Tigers begin SEC play Sept. 16 at home against South Carolina.