In the 82nd minute, Anna Frick muscled her way in front of Emelia Owen and tripped her to the ground. It was a physical foul and a clear yellow card, but Frick and Missouri were desperate. Owen was on a breakaway, and a goal would have all but sealed a win for Cal State Fullerton.
“I’ve been taught like, if you’re the last person back there, you’ve just got to stop it somehow,” Frick said. “So I did what I had to do.”
The Tigers (5-2) managed to keep the Titans (5-2) out of the net on that occasion, but MU’s comeback effort fell short in a 3-2 loss to Fullerton Friday night at Walton Stadium.
Frick’s potentially goal-saving challenge was far from the game’s only excitement. The first half was probably the most riveting 45 minutes of the season for the Tigers, who clawed their way back from an early 2-0 deficit to draw level before halftime.
The Titans scored twice before the Tigers could get their legs beneath them. Delaney Lindahl whipped a 5th-minute cross into the box that sailed over Tiger goalkeeper Peyton Bauman and onto the waiting forehead of Taylor Salgado for Salgado’s second goal of the season.
Fullerton controlled the run of play for most of the first half, doubling its lead on a volley by Haley Brown in the 20th minute. Facing its largest deficit of the season, Missouri used a tactical shift and impact off the bench to reply with two goals of its own.
Coach Bryan Blitz shifted the Tigers’ formation to include three defenders rather than the usual four late in the half, enabling more bodies to get forward in attack. As MU started to see more offensive chances, Sarah Luebbert put the team on the board with a 38th-minute goal.
Luebbert, a senior playing in her 65th collegiate match, entered Friday’s game off the bench for the first time in her career. Freshman forward Janna Singleton took her place in the starting lineup, although Luebbert wound up playing much of the game and led the Tigers with four shots.
“Sarah got a little knock, and Janna had a really good week of practice,” Blitz said. “It was kind of just a wait and see, and obviously Sarah’s knock was okay.”
Junior forward Macy Trujillo stepped up with the equalizing goal in the 43rd minute, completing MU’s initial comeback and reinvigorating the season-high crowd of 670. Trujillo turned in her most impressive outing of the year after struggling to earn playing time in the first several games.
“We ask people that if they come off the bench, they have to be better than the people that they replaced, and she was,” Blitz said. “Credit to her, she’s earned her playing time very slowly since [preseason].”
The beginning of the second half looked similar to the first, as Fullerton regained its lead on Brown’s second goal of the night. Atlanta Primus, a forward whose six assists entering Friday were tied for the most in the country, fed Brown with a pass in the box that left her in position to place a shot past Bauman.
Missouri once again played its best soccer in the latter part of the half, but could not find another tying goal. The loss was the Tigers’ second straight after beginning the season 5-0.
“They were the better team over 90 minutes,” Blitz said of the Titans. “I think we played a good 20 minutes at the end of the first half and a good 20 minutes at the end of [the second], and it’s too late with a good team like this.”
Friday was the first-ever meeting between Missouri and Cal State Fullerton and the fifth time this season the Tigers have faced an opponent they've never played before. That number will rise to six on Sunday when Northern Colorado visits Columbia to wrap up non-conference play.
Northern Colorado, which lost 5-0 at Fullerton last month, enters the Missouri matchup with a 2-5-1 record. The Tigers and Bears will kick off at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Walton Stadium.