Channing Foster directed the ball toward the goal, and Tiger goalkeeper Peyton Bauman had a split-second to react.
It was the fifth minute of the first overtime period between Missouri and Mississippi on Friday night. A goal for either team would mean a losing start for the other to the SEC soccer season.
Just as the ball was making its way across the goal line, Bauman kicked it clear. A few Rebels raised their hands in protest, but play continued.
15 minutes later with no goals to show for them, the final whistle blew on a 1-1 draw in Oxford, Mississippi.
After an end-to-end game that featured a combined 47 shots, 19 of which were on target, a tie seemed like a fair result. But in multiple angles of instant replay, it appeared that Foster’s shot barely, but conclusively, crossed the line.
College soccer is yet to implement the instant replay systems or goal line technologies that have sprouted up around the sport’s professional levels in recent years. The call was too close and the moment too brief for a referee or a linesman to award it as a goal. And so the match continued.
The controversial play would go on to be tallied as a save by Bauman, one of a career high 12 she made on her SEC debut. Against a Rebel attack that hit 13 shots on target, the first-year starter kept the Tigers in the game.
Ole Miss (6-2-1, 0-0-1) took the lead in the final minute of the first half. MU defender Anna Frick was nutmegged by Molly Martin, who found the bottom-right corner to open the scoring on Ole Miss’ 12th shot of the half.
Missouri (6-2-1, 0-0-1) did not look as threatening offensively in the second half, but Bauman and the defense kept things close until Blythe Beldner put the Tigers on the board with her first career goal in the 77th minute.
The tie ended Missouri’s run of seven straight victories in SEC openers dating back to the team’s first year in the conference in 2012.
After the Tigers began 2019 with an attacking flourish in non-conference play, Friday’s performance more closely resembled the MU teams of recent years, when the low-scoring side routinely grounded out results behind the goalkeeping of Kelsey Dossey.
"A point is a point," Missouri coach Bryan Blitz said in a press release. "When you get to SEC play, it turns into a math equation. We'll take however many points we get, especially one on the road."
Friday was Missouri’s first road contest since Aug. 25 after the Tigers finished the non-conference schedule with a six-game homestand. The team will travel again next week for a Thursday matchup at Florida before opening the SEC home schedule Sept. 29 against Georgia.