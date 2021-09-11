A fighter jet flying just over the pitch was — somehow — not the strangest thing that happened in the match between Missouri soccer and No. 22 BYU.
The Cougars beat the Tigers in an 11-goal thriller in Provo, Utah. Missouri scored more goals than any other match this season in the 7-4 defeat, but it wasn't enough.
The Tigers defense has improved massively since the first two matches of the season, when they conceded nine goals intotal. Sophia Worth took the starting goalkeeper position, and it seemed like the defensive issues were a thing of the past.
Then Missouri conceded seven to BYU.
The defense looked a shell of its recent self, with lapses in concentration and open shots coming throughout the evening, leaving Worth very little to work with. It isn't often that a goalkeeper makes eight saves and ends up on the losing side. But this was far from a normal match.
Missouri found itself down 3-0 at halftime after goals from Cameron Tucker, Abbie Kotter and Ellie Maughn. In addition to the sloppy defending, the Tigers didn't register a single shot in the opening 45 minutes.
Chaos then ensuedin the second half.
The Tigers were down by as many as five, but they didn't stop. Milena Fischer, almost identical to both of her goals against Notre Dame, fired a shot into the top corner from about 30 yards to get Missouri on the board.
She later added a second from just outside the box. All four of her goals this season have come from outside the 18-yard box. She also assisted Skye Kingsley's goal and fired the shot that resulted in Jenna Bartels' rebounded goal.
The Tigers scored four goals in the second half after looking completely toothless in the first, with Fischer playing a role in all of them.
Unfortunately for the Tigers, BYU also scored four in the second half.
Tucker and Kotter both struck again, and Makaylie Moore and Rachel McCarthy also scored for the Cougars.
Missouri will look to bounce back Thursday in Columbia, opening up SEC play against No. 12 South Carolina.