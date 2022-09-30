Coming out of the locker room to open the second half of Missouri's 0-0 tie against Mississippi State, the Bulldogs looked to test Missouri goalkeeper Bella Hollenbach after not collecting a single shot on goal in the first half, but the freshman standout was up to the task.
Just four minutes into the half, the Bulldogs had a shot off a corner kick that seemed as if it was surely going to give Mississippi State the lead, but Hollenbach extended as far as she could on the shot to make a diving save.
The Tigers weren't out of the woods yet — the rebound fell to Alyssa D'Aloise at the top of the box with space to fire another shot, but just as Hollenbach returned to her feet from the initial save, she laid out again to knock the rebound away and keep the game level.
Missouri (4-5-2, 1-2-1 SEC) wasn't without chances to find the back of the net. As they've done a handful of times already this season, the Tigers looked to make a dent in Mississippi State's armor by incorporating strong set piece play. Grace Pettet narrowly missed putting the Tigers in front in the opening half after getting her head on the other end of a free kick, but Bulldogs goalkeeper Maddy Anderson came up with a big save to keep the game scoreless.
Both sides proved why defense has been the back bone of their particular team this year as Pettet's shot was the only on target by either team in the entirety of the first half. After Mississippi State dominated possession of the ball through the first 15 minutes of the contest, Missouri settled in and the game became as even as they come for the remainder of the half.
Just minutes later, Kylee Simmons stripped the ball from a Mississippi State defender and broke free behind the Bulldogs back line but Anderson cut off any angle Simmons had to shoot and her attempt went wide.
Kylie Dobbs looked primed to give Missouri another big goal off the bench when a free kick made its way through a crowded penalty box and fell to her right foot but Dobbs fired the shot over the net.
Missouri outshot Mississippi State 10-7 but only managed to put two shots on target.
Hollenbach made six saves for the Tigers while Mississippi State's Anderson made two. It's the second consecutive game and fifth straight half that Missouri has failed to find the back off the net.
Missouri returns to action at 6 p.m. Thursday when it travels to Knoxville to take on Tennessee.