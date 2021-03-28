Missouri soccer (5-5-3, 3-2-2) played its first home game in more than three weeks at Walton Stadium on Sunday, which ended in a 3-3 tie with Kansas State after two overtimes.
The teams combined for 37 shots Sunday, 18 of which were on goal.
The Wildcats' Brookleynn Entz had arguably the biggest individual performance of the day, notching two goals and an assist on KSU's game-tying goal in the 89th minute.
Madilyn Hamlin had two goals for Missouri in the 31st and 80th minutes of the match, while Julissa Cisneros scored the Tigers' first goal of the game in the sixth minute.
Missouri tennis drops eighth SEC match of the year to Auburn
Missouri tennis welcomed No. 17 Auburn for its Senior Day match Sunday, where it lost 4-1 to the visitors.
Auburn took three singles matches from MU with the Tigers of Columbia taking just one. The matches at the Nos. 1 and 2 positions went unfinished. Carolyn Ansari, Georgie Axon and Adeline Flach won matches for Auburn while Marta Oliveira won Missouri's lone singles match.
Auburn also won the the doubles matches 2-1, with the Tigers from Alabama defeating Missouri's doubles teams of Gabrielle Goldin and Valentina Vazquez Pongruber and Ellie Wright and Bronte Murgett, both by a score of 6-4. Missouri's team of Serena Nash and Oliveira won its doubles match 6-3.