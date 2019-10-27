Since Missouri and Texas A&M joined the SEC in 2012, neither school had ever failed to qualify for the conference’s 10-team soccer tournament.
Until Sunday, when the Aggies beat the Tigers 5-3 to leave MU out of the postseason picture for the first time.
The writing has been on the wall for the Tigers, who scraped into the tournament on the final day of the regular season each of the last two years. But this season, an 0-4-1 start to conference play was too much to overcome, and MU will end its campaign on Senior Night for the first time in the SEC era.
Entering Sunday’s match in College Station, Texas, Missouri (7-9-1, 1-7-1) needed not only to pick up three points against the No. 22 Aggies, but also defeat Mississippi State in the season finale and root for a number of other results to go its way around the conference. An early Sarah Luebbert goal instilled some hope, but Texas A&M (12-3-3, 6-2-1) surged back with five unanswered to drown out the Tigers’ chances.
Luebbert’s finish from a tight angle in the third minute was her eighth tally of the season, the senior’s highest total since her SEC Freshman of the Year campaign in 2016. By halftime, however, Texas A&M’s Ally Watt had a brace of her own and Tera Ziemer added a strike to put the Aggies up 3-1.
Inexperienced walk-on goalkeeper Gillian Schulte made her third consecutive appearance for MU, with Peyton Bauman and McKenna Sheehan each sidelined with illnesses. She set a new career high with seven saves but was still exposed on multiple occasions. Watt’s second goal in the 21st minute passed right by her hands as she stood at the far post.
Any hint of a Tiger comeback was snuffed out early in the second half by Watt, who scored her third and fourth goals of the match by the 56th minute. Julissa Cisneros struck back with a penalty kick in the 61st, and a ball deflected in off A&M defender Macie Kolb in the 78th, but it was too little, too late for Missouri.
The game was a reunion of sorts for MU coach Bryan Blitz and his A&M counterpart, G Guerrieri. The two were college teammates at Tulsa in the 1980s and have been at the helm of their current programs for over two decades. They have clashed repeatedly throughout the two teams’ histories, including when both schools left the Big 12 for the SEC at the same time in 2012.
Despite the shared background, their rivalry on the pitch has been one-sided of late. The Tigers have never beaten the Aggies in the SEC and haven’t won in College Station since 2008. Sunday’s game was the third straight time A&M has scored five or more goals against MU.
Missouri’s seven-year streak of SEC Tournament qualification had been tied with A&M for the league’s fourth-longest. The Tigers’ season will come to an end when they celebrate Senior Night against Mississippi State. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Walton Stadium.