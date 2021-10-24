It was just one of those days when it simply couldn't be.
Missouri soccer — coming off a massive upset win against No. 13 Ole Miss — dropped its do-or-die match 2-0 to Kentucky, who was already eliminated from postseason contention. With the disappointing loss, the Tigers can no longer qualify for the 10-team SEC Tournament in Orange Beach, Alabama.
It was also the Wildcats' first conference win.
Missouri's task became mountainous in the 76th minute, when Maria Olsen's freekick bounced back off the crossbar. Unfortunately for the Tigers, the goalkeeper's best friend betrayed McKenna Sheehan, bouncing it straight to Úlfa Úlfarsdóttir to head home for Kentucky and double its advantage.
The Wildcats scored first off a quick counterattack in the sixth minute. Hannah Richardson found Marissa Bosco, who unselfishly dished it to Jordyn Rhodes. She finished into the bottom-left corner through two Missouri defenders and past a hopeless Sheehan.
Despite the goals and the attack, the plaudits will go to Kentucky goalkeeper Laura Nielson. The freshman from Odense, Denmark, made five saves to deny the Tigers a chance to play in Orange Beach, including one off a quick flick from Skye Kingsley to keep the Wildcats in the lead. Shortly after the Wildcats doubled their advantage, she made a diving stop on Julissa Cisneros to snuff out any remaining hope the Tigers had.
Missouri looked most dangerous on set pieces, but it simply wasn't meant to be. Three goal-bound shots were blocked by the feet, midsections and even the face of some Kentucky defenders to keep the Wildcats ahead en route to their first conference win since Nov. 6, 2020.
The eliminating loss adds another twist to an up-and-down first season for Missouri coach Stefanie Golan, who will be ruing the missed opportunities that led to the dead end on the road to the postseason. It was one of few games the Tigers came in as favorites, and the end result was disappointing. Though the season does have marquee wins over opponents such as Ole Miss and Notre Dame, the lack of a postseason leaves much to be desired.
It was always going to be a transitional season for the Tigers coming off the retirement of Brian Blitz, who led the program for the 25 years after its inception. Golan made the point throughout the season that she came to Columbia to build upon the foundations Blitz left and build "Mizzou into what it can become."
Having already secured some highly touted commitments and then instilling a true playing identity — paired with those marquee wins — may help her in the construction process.
“This season is about setting the culture. It’s about setting the tone," Golan said following the 1-0 defeat to Georgia earlier in the season. "It’s about setting the expectations and the standards that are required to be part of this program at a minimum.”
Missouri still has one final match to play before entering the offseason abyss. The Tigers host a Texas A&M side still fighting to qualify for the SEC Tournament at 6 p.m. Thursday at Audrey J. Walton Stadium.