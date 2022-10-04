Kylee Simmons and Hailey Whitaker compete for the ball (copy)

Missouri forward Kylee Simmons, left, and Auburn defender Hailey Whitaker compete for the ball Sept. 16 at Audrey J. Walton Stadium in Columbia. MU’s lone SEC win this season came against Auburn.

 Sam Koeppel/Missourian

With the Southeastern Conference Tournament coming up at the end of the month, Missouri sits at a critical juncture in its schedule with six regular-season matches remaining.

The Tigers have three points through four SEC matches, with a win against Auburn on Sept. 16 and a draw against Mississippi State on Friday.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you