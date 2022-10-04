With the Southeastern Conference Tournament coming up at the end of the month, Missouri sits at a critical juncture in its schedule with six regular-season matches remaining.
The Tigers have three points through four SEC matches, with a win against Auburn on Sept. 16 and a draw against Mississippi State on Friday.
Missouri (4-5-2, 1-2-1) is yet to pick up any points in SEC East play, with its one contest so far against Vanderbilt ending in a 2-0 defeat.
If the season ended today, Missouri would be the 10th seed in the 10-team conference tournament. The Tigers missed last year’s tournament with a 3-7 conference record.
Traveling to Knoxville
The Tigers’ first of four consecutive SEC East matches will be on the road against Tennessee at 6 p.m. Thursday. The Volunteers (7-3-1, 3-1) are ranked 19th in the latest United Soccer Coaches poll and are tied with Vanderbilt atop the SEC East with divisional wins against Florida and Kentucky.
Tennessee’s most notable wins are a neutral-site victory over No. 17 Notre Dame in the season opener and most recently a 1-0 shutout of No. 20 Ole Miss. The Vols’ three losses have come against No. 4 Alabama, No. 5 North Carolina and No. 7 Duke.
Tennessee features an efficient offense that is currently second in the SEC in shots, goals and assists. Redshirt junior Jaida Thomas leads the conference with 10 goals and 22 points. Thomas scored twice against both Bowling Green and Kennesaw State and once in the Vols’ two most recent SEC contests, against Kentucky and Ole Miss.
Missouri may be able to exploit Tennessee’s defense, which has allowed 13 goals this season.
Hosting the Gators
Following its match in Knoxville, Tennessee, Missouri will host Florida at 1 p.m. Sunday at Audrey J. Walton Stadium.
Florida (2-9, 0-3) has lost its past six matches, four of them to conference opponents. The Gators have been outscored 14-2 during the losing streak and have allowed 23 total goals — the most in the conference.
Meanwhile, Missouri has scored just two goals in conference play.
The Tigers’ 3-2 road win over the Gators last year was the start of a 3-2 stretch to finish the season. Jadyn Easley netted two goals against Florida, including the game-winner in overtime.