After 16 games over a three-month period, Missouri soccer will close its regular season at 6 p.m. Thursday at South Carolina.
Missouri (5-7-4, 2-4-3 Southeastern Conference) enters Columbia, South Carolina, on the heels of consecutive 1-1 draws against Kentucky and Texas A&M.
Senior forward Jadyn Easley netted her first goal of the season in the 68th minute against Texas A&M to keep Missouri's SEC Tournament chances alive.
South Carolina comes into Thursday's game ranked No. 14 in the latest United Soccer Coaches poll. The Gamecocks (10-3-4, 5-3-1) sit atop the SEC East standings with Tennessee and Vanderbilt and are one of several contenders looking ahead to the conference tournament.
South Carolina rose to No. 4 in the poll in late August after drawing with then-No. 1 Florida State, but losses to Alabama and Arkansas in a three-game stretch pushed the Gamecocks out of the top 25 in late September.
South Carolina is 4-1-1 since its loss to Arkansas and is coming off a 6-1 road win over No. 21 Tennessee.
Missouri has lost six straight games against the Gamecocks, its last victory in the series a 1-0 road win in 2014.
Tigers seeking SEC Tournament berth
A win would go a long way toward Missouri making the 10-team SEC Tournament, which begins Sunday in Pensacola, Florida.
The Tigers currently hold a share of the final spot with Texas A&M following last Sunday's draw in College Station.
The first tiebreaker for the conference tournament is head-to-head record. Since the teams tied in their only meeting this season, the tiebreaker would go to the team with the most points earned against common opponents. Both teams are also tied in that category with four points apiece.
The third tiebreaker is goal differential against common opponents. Texas A&M currently has a goal differential of zero, while Missouri has given up two more goals to sit at minus-two.
Missouri needs a win and some help from Florida — Texas A&M's opponent on Thursday.
McCormick named to SEC Community Service Team
MU sophomore midfielder Jenna McCormick was named to the 2022 SEC Community Service Team on Wednesday.
McCormick has not played in a game this season, but she has logged 37.5 hours of community service. Most of her hours have been at the Central Missouri Humane Society, and she has also volunteered at local elementary schools and for Day Dreams Foundation's Field Day.