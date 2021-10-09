Last season, Missouri soccer beat Florida 5-2 to leap into the fifth spot in the SEC and earn a first-round bye in the conference tournament.
Now, the Tigers need another win against the Gators, but not for a first-round bye. They need it to have a chance of making the 10-team tournament overall.
Missouri is coming into the game on a six-match losing streak, last winning against Northern Colorado on Sept. 9. Since then, the Tigers have been outscored 19-7 and have been shut out in the past two games. Missouri is 4-8 and 0-5 in SEC play.
Florida has faced similar challenges. While the Gators are 2-2-1 in conference play, they are 3-7-3 overall and have only scored three goals in their past six matches.
Missouri should be boosted by players returning from injury. Skye Kingsley played her first match since getting injured in Thursday's 1-0 defeat to Georgia, and there was optimism surrounding other players potentially returning in Gainesville.
The Tigers may also get four players back from suspension. The four, who were not identified by coach Stefanie Golan after the Georgia match, were suspended for seven days for violating department policy. The start date of the suspension was not made clear.
Much like Missouri, Florida has struggled to find the goal. The Gators have only scored eight times, four of which came from Kit Loferski. Four players have one goal each, and Florida has no clear threat on the stat sheet in terms of assists, with seven players tied at one assist.
Alexa Goldberg is likely to get the start in goal for Florida. She has played 13 of 14 games with 65 saves and 20 goals conceded. She averages 1.49 goals conceded per match and has a .765 save percentage.
McKenna Sheehan is likely to stay between the posts for Missouri. Golan lauded her seven-save performance against Georgia.
Both teams need a win to boost their SEC Tournament hopes. For the Tigers, another loss before going to Fayetteville to face No. 7 Arkansas would be a near deadly blow in a season filled with growing pains.