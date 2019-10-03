The Tigers left Walton Stadium Sunday in need of a change.
After a 5-1 loss to Georgia, Missouri soccer’s worst in conference play since 2017, MU found itself winless three games into the SEC schedule and outside the league’s 10 conference tournament slots.
“We have to look into doing something different,” coach Bryan Blitz said after the loss. “We’ve been giving up a lot of goals the last few games here, so we have to stop that. I have to come up with a better plan to do that.”
The Bulldogs’ five-goal haul came three days after MU gave up three goals in a loss at Florida. The Tigers now possess the dubious record of SEC’s most goals allowed this season, and haven’t kept a clean sheet since a season-opening 1-0 victory over Southern Mississippi.
Missouri needs a win to get back on track, but this week’s matchup doesn’t make it any easier. No. 7 SouWth Carolina visits Walton Stadium Friday in MU’s first home game against a nationally ranked team since 2017.
The Gamecocks are off to a 3-0 start in SEC play, including a 1-0 win over No. 15 Arkansas on Sunday. The result ended a tear of seven straight shutout victories for the Razorbacks, headlined by an upset of then-No. 1 North Carolina in non-conference play.
South Carolina has been effective at both ends of the pitch, scoring the third-most goals in the SEC while surrendering just five goals in 10 games. Elexa Bahr and Lauren Chang lead the Gamecocks with four goals each, while goalkeeper Mikayla Krzeczowski is the program’s career shutout leader.
Grace Fisk earned SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors following the Arkansas game, in which she assisted Jyllissa Harris for the winning goal. Harris was included in TopDrawerSoccer.com’s Team of the Week, while Fisk checked in as an honorable mention.
Fisk and MU midfielder Zoe Cross were teammates for England at the U-20 Women’s World Cup last year. Cross missed nearly all of Missouri’s 2018 season due to a torn ACL, but made her first start since the injury in Sunday’s loss to Georgia.
Sarah Luebbert and Julissa Cisneros remain the focal points of a Tiger attack that will have its work cut out against Krzeczowski and the Gamecocks. Goalkeeper Peyton Bauman may need a repeat of her 12-save performance that preserved a draw at Mississippi if Missouri is to stay competitive Friday.
“We know we have seven more games, so we still have a chance to turn it around,” Luebbert said Sunday. “We definitely have our eyes set on South Carolina.”
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Walton Stadium. The game will be streamed live on SEC Network+.
