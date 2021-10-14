Missouri soccer got a desperately-needed win last game against Florida. The Tigers won 3-2 after extra time, beating the Gators in Gainesville for the first time in program history.
The victory may very well have revived a limping push to qualify for the 10-team SEC Tournament in Orange Beach, Alabama, but Missouri isn’t out of the woods just yet.
Not by a longshot.
But, the Tigers’ next match may be the toughest of the season.
Missouri travels to Fayetteville to face No. 6 Arkansas. The Razorbacks have won 11 consecutive matches and are unbeaten in conference play. Their two losses came early in the season: 1-0 and 3-1 to perennial powers No. 3 North Carolina and No. 8 Duke, respectively.
On the other side, the Tigers just won their first match in a month and are 1-5 in SEC play. Missouri is 1-3 against teams that have appeared in the Top 25 at any point this season, the lone win coming as a 3-2 extra-time thriller against now-No. 17 Notre Dame. It is still the Irish’s only loss of the season.
But, bluntly, the Tigers haven’t faced a national-champion caliber team yet, but they will Friday.
Arkansas boasts a +11 goal difference in conference play compared to Missouri’s -8. The Tigers are ranked No. 317, the lowest of all Power Five programs, in average goals conceded per match at 2.488. The Razorbacks concede an average of 0.683 per game — the 35th best average in the nation.
Arkansas also scores an average of three goals per game, which is good for No. 8 in the country.
These statistics make one thing clear — expect Missouri to set up in a low block.
The Tigers have done this two ways this season, in a 4-4-2 and — more prominently — in a 4-5-1. Coach Stefanie Golan has set up her team in a way that looks to hit its opponent on the break, shifting from the typical 4-5-1 on defense to a 4-3-3 in attack.
Missouri is most likely to concede upwards of 60-70% of the possession, so breaking from defense with pace will be key. The Tigers have Blythe Beldner and Skye Kingsley, who is recently back from injury. Both specialize at going at the defense with pace. Beldner has two goals so far this season, including the opener against Florida, whereas Kingsley has three. The two will likely be key to the Tigers’ hopes against the Razorbacks.
Another key for Missouri will be defense. It’s no secret that the Tigers have struggled here, conceding four or more goals in four matches. McKenna Sheehan is likely to start for Missouri in goal, and her performance will be crucial for the Tigers. She made an error that led to a score against Florida, and such mistakes would be costly against the high-flying Razorbacks.
Stopping Anna Podojil will be a major part of the match for Missouri. The junior has eight goals and five assists, proving to be a valuable asset for Arkansas in both providing and finishing. But, it doesn’t stop there. Parker Goins and Taylor Malham each have seven goals, along with seven assists from Goins and four from Malham.
Overall, the Razorbacks have 13 scorers thus far compared to the Tigers’ eight. Arkansas has scored 39 goals, Missouri just 18.
For the Tigers, it seems a mountainous task to take anything from Fayetteville. But — as those who follow are aware — SEC soccer has the capability for the occasional surprise, and perhaps Missouri has one of those up its sleeve.