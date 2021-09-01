Missouri soccer earned its first win of the season last time out against Indiana State. The Tigers (1-2) largely looked like a different team against the Sycamores, putting together passing moves and playing with a real identity that they hadn’t in their first two outings. After an underwhelming start to the season, Missouri now has a chance to get back to .500.
Miami is standing in the way of that record. The two play at 6 p.m. Thursday at Audrey J. Walton Stadium in Columbia.
Miami was picked to finish last in the ACC in the preseason coaches poll. Missouri was picked to finish 12th of 14 in the SEC preseason coaches poll.
The Hurricanes come into the match at 2-1, most recently beating the Tigers’ SEC rival Florida 1-0 in extra time.
“Coming here on (Florida’s) home turf and getting that result is great momentum heading into Missouri,” Miami midfielder Taylor Shell said in a news release. “Hopefully, we can get another SEC win on the road.”
The Hurricanes’ other two matches were a 1-0 win against Florida Atlantic and a 2-0 loss to Lipscomb. They’re also bringing an experienced roster to Columbia, with nine of their 11 regular starters returning to the program.
Like Missouri, Miami has struggled going forward, scoring only two goals in three matches. The Hurricanes only have seven shots on target this season, with the only one against the Gators finding the back of the net. They have been out-shot in two of their three matches, the exception coming against Lipscomb. Miami’s only goal scorers are Shell and Katarina Molina.
Missouri also only has two scorers on the season — Julissa Cisneros and Macy Trujillo.
The Hurricanes have had difficulty staying out of the referee’s book. Miami has accumulated five yellow cards across the first three matches, all of them spread across five players. The Tigers have also had difficulty in this field, with four players picking up yellow cards in their first three matches.
Miami has done well in defense, unlike its Columbia counterpart. Hurricanes keeper Melissa Dagenais has 12 saves on the season, averaging four per match, and she and the defense have conceded only two goals compared to Missouri’s 10. Miami comes in with an even goal difference The Tigers are -7.
“We have to tighten some things up defensively,” Missouri coach Stefanie Golan said after beating Indiana State. “(Miami’s) going to be athletic, they’re going to be tough. We’ve got to win the transition moments in that kind of a game.”