Looking at the first two matches of the season, it would be almost unfathomable to picture Missouri soccer where it is now.
After starting 0-2 with 4-0 and 5-0 losses to Illinois and Nebraska, respectively, the Tigers have found form and have won four consecutive matches. They appear to have found that form at the right time, with arguably their toughest match of the early season on the horizon before entering SEC play next week.
Missouri travels to Provo, Utah, to face No. 22 BYU on Saturday. The Cougars are the first team in the Top 25 the Tigers will face. While BYU is 0-2 against SEC opponents so far this season, those two losses came against No. 10 Auburn and Arkansas, which is not ranked but was picked to finish first in the SEC Preseason Coaches Poll and is receiving votes for the Top 25.
The Tigers will need to improve from a less than convincing performance against Northern Colorado. The Bears outplayed Missouri in the second half, with Sophia Worth making several noteworthy saves to keep the Tigers ahead. Northern Colorado had only won one match going into Thursday's near upset.
The Cougars are coming off an unconvincing performance themselves. BYU was held to a scoreless draw against now 3-3-1 Utah. The Cougars fired off 19 shots in the match, but only forced Utes keeper Chelsea Peterson into four saves in a frustrating evening for BYU.
To pull off the upset, the Tigers will need to play much better than they did against Northern Colorado. Missouri took most of its shots from distance in the second half without really challenging Bears keeper Ashley Franza after the break. Missouri should be looking to line up more in the fashion it did in the 3-2 upset-win over previously unbeaten Notre Dame.
The Tigers will need more discipline in midfield in order to combat a Cougars' attack that has scored 13 goals in six matches, including a 7-0 rout of Marquette.
Missouri struggled against Northern Colorado's midfield setup and was largely overrun, leading to multiple scoring chances for the unfavored Bears.
BYU's Mikayla Colohan will be hoping for some of the chances the Bears squandered. Colohan has three goals so far this season, leading the Cougars on that front. She also has two assists.
But Colohan isn't doing the heavy lifting by herself. BYU has eight other scorers so far this season, with Brecken Mozingo and Bella Folino each having a pair. Missouri has five scorers so far this season, with Julissa Cisneros, Milena Fischer and Skye Kingsley all having two. Cassidy Nurnberger and Macy Trujillo each have one.
While the Tigers' battle for the starting goalkeeper spot appears to have been won by Sophia Worth, the Cougars have had that answer for most of the season. Cassidy Smith has played over 500 minutes in goal for the Cougars, with Savanna Empey playing 56. Smith has made 13 saves on the season behind a strong backline, and BYU has only conceded five goals so far. Missouri has conceded 12, though only two with Worth in net.
The Tigers and Cougars have only met on one other occasion, a 3-0 win for BYU in Columbia last year.