For the first time this season, Missouri soccer comes into a match as the clear favorite.
The Tigers have been a rejuvenated side in recent matches, looking nearly unrecognizable from the team that lost 4-0 and 5-0 in its first two matches of the season. With that momentum, Missouri goes on the road for the first time this season, traveling to Greeley, Colorado, to face Northern Colorado at 8 p.m. Thursday on ESPN+.
Missouri comes in behind three consecutive wins, most recently a 3-2 extra-time thriller against then-unbeaten Notre Dame. SEC Freshman of the Week Milena Fischer scored twice in the Tigers' upset win.
The Bears come into the match at 1-3-2, their only win of the season coming 3-1 against Colorado College (0-4) in the season opener.
Northern Colorado has struggled in the attacking third. The Bears only have four goals in six matches, and three of those came against Colorado College. Forward Lexi Pulley leads the team with two goals, both coming in the season opener.
The Bears have a -4 goal difference compared to Missouri's -5. The Tigers' recent improvements on defense may cause issues for Northern Colorado's attack, though there have still been moments when the defense has been beaten.
The Bears, unlike Missouri, have a clear choice for the No. 1 goalkeeper spot. Morgan Bury has played 535 of 580 minutes in goal this season, with Ashley Franza taking up the other 45. Bury averages 1.35 goals conceded per match this season and has made 33 saves.
The Tigers have split time in goal between Isabella Alessio, McKenna Sheehan and Sophia Worth. Alessio started the first three matches of the season and split some time with Sheehan, but Worth has made a compelling case to be the No. 1. Despite coming into the season as the perceived third-choice keeper, Worth holds Missouri's only clean sheet of the season and made several key saves against Notre Dame to keep the Tigers ahead.
Tigers coach Stefanie Golan said Worth has impressed in training and that she earned an opportunity after the Miami match, but whether she claims the No. 1 spot remains to be seen.
Missouri's defensive improvements may be helping the goalkeepers as well. Momola Adesanmi and Ashlyn Mills' partnership in the heart of the defense has made the Tigers difficult to break down. Notre Dame's goals came from a turnover on the sideline and a rebound off a penalty, neither of which was the fault of the two center backs.
Northern Colorado has lost three of four, including 2-0 and 3-0 losses to Utah State and Utah, respectively. The Bears defense will need to improve to keep out a Tigers attack that has seemingly found its feet.
The two sides have met only once before. Missouri beat the Bears 2-1 in Columbia in 2019.