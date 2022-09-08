Coming off its biggest win of the year against Kansas, Missouri turned around and went on the road Thursday to face another rival in Illinois.
The Illini shut out the Tigers 1-0, though MU recorded five shots to Illinois' two.
Missouri's best chance came late in the second half when a shot from just inside the penalty box bounced off an Illinois defender's leg, but goalkeeper Julia Cili made a diving save off the deflection.
Cili collected five saves for Illinois, while Missouri goalkeeper Bella Hollenbach had one.
The lone goal of the game came on a tap-in by Kendra Pasquale through a crowded Missouri box in the 24th minute.
The Tigers (3-2-1) played a strong second half that included multiple chances to tie the game, but Illinois began to drop back defensively rather than continuing to apply offensive pressure.
"Winning is hard, winning on the road is harder, and we have to work for it every single day," Missouri coach Stefanie Golan said on Twitter postgame.
The Tigers have an extended break ahead of their next matchup, which is Sept. 16 at home against No. 14 Auburn.
Stephens College soccer played its first road game of the season, falling to University 4-2 on Thursday in Owensboro, Ky.
Brescia's Maci Uffleman completed her hat trick in the 86th minute. Duda Feres scored in the 56th minute to put the Bearcats up 3-1. Payton Willis had two assists.
Anya Castelli got Stephens on the board in the 28th minute and assisted on Sydney Castelli's goal in the 58th minute.
The Stars (0-6) stay on the road and will play Oakland City University at 1 p.m. Saturday in Oakland City, Indiana.
Sports reporter, Spring 2022. Studying print journalism at the University of Missouri. You can reach me at cbswm9@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.
