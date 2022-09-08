Coming off its biggest win of the year against Kansas, Missouri turned around and went on the road Thursday to face another rival in Illinois.

The Illini shut out the Tigers 1-0, though MU recorded five shots to Illinois' two.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, Spring 2022. Studying print journalism at the University of Missouri. You can reach me at cbswm9@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you