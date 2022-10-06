Missouri soccer traveled to Tennessee on Thursday for an SEC East matchup and fell to the Volunteers 2-0.
The contests was an even matchup throughout with the two sides producing four shots on target each. Both team’s goalkeepers came up with big saves throughout the game.
Bella Hollenbach continued her strong play with four saves for Missouri. Hollenbach came into the contest with SEC Freshman of the Week honors after strong performances against Vanderbilt and Mississippi State.
Missouri (4-6-2, 1-3-1 SEC) has now been held scoreless in its past three games and has lost three of its past four.
Taylor Huff got the scoring started for Tennessee in the 57th minute before Jaida Thomas — the SEC’s top scorer — added to her season tally with just three minutes to play, putting the game away for good.
The Tigers return to action at 1 p.m. Sunday when they host Florida. Missouri beat Florida in overtime in the 2021 season.
Columbia College Esports Valorant and Rainbow 6 Siege win matches
Columbia College Valorant team dominated against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Wednesday, winning the first map 2-0 and the second map 13-10.
The Cougars are now 8-7 on the season. Their next match is against Houston at 7:30 p.m. Monday at home.
On Tuesday, CC’s Rainbow 6 Siege team won 15-10 against Western Michigan and is now 2-0 to start the season.
Its next match is against UNC Charlotte at 6 p.m. next Thursday at home.