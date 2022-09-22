Lindsi Jennings’ goal in the 85th minute put LSU past Missouri soccer 2-1 on Thursday.
Kylie Dobbs upped her season goal total to three for Missouri when the sophomore forward gave the Tigers the lead in the 35th minute of the opening half. It looked as though Dobbs goal was gonna be enough for the Tigers to pick up their second SEC win of the season after 70 minutes of play.
Missouri (4-4-1) held that one goal lead well into the second half of Thursday’s contest, but a late goal from LSU’s Raelyn Prince squared the game at 1-1 with fifteen minutes to play.
Just over ten minutes later, LSU (7-1-2) took the lead on the goal from Jennings, which ultimately was the deciding factor in the contest.
Each team put five shots on target and the two sides combined for 21 fouls. Bella Carrillo received a yellow card in the opening half for Missouri.
Missouri returns home at 1 P.M. Sunday when they host Vanderbilt.
Columbia College volleyball beats University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy
Columbia College women’s volleyball won its seventh straight game of the season following a 3-0 (25-12, 25-8, 25-14) victory over University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy.
The Cougars are now 9-7 on the season and 2-0 in conference play. In the last three games, their opponents haven’t won a single set against them.
Columbia travels to Bourbonnais, Illinois on Friday to play in the Holiday Inn Express Invite, where it’ll face Cardinal Stritch University at 4:30 p.m. and Olivet Nazarene University at 6:00 p.m.