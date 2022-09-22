Lindsi Jennings’ goal in the 85th minute put LSU past Missouri soccer 2-1 on Thursday.

Kylie Dobbs upped her season goal total to three for Missouri when the sophomore forward gave the Tigers the lead in the 35th minute of the opening half. It looked as though Dobbs goal was gonna be enough for the Tigers to pick up their second SEC win of the season after 70 minutes of play.

  • Sports reporter, Spring 2022. Studying print journalism at the University of Missouri. You can reach me at cbswm9@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Sports Reporter, fall 2022 Studying Broadcast Journalism Reach me at jbcdyv@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

