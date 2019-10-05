McKenna Sheehan had all week to prepare this time.
After giving up two late goals as a second-half sub in her collegiate debut in Sunday’s 5-1 loss to Georgia, the MU freshman goalkeeper knew by Monday morning that she would be handed the gloves for Friday’s matchup against South Carolina.
Peyton Bauman came down with a virus that Missouri’s coaches knew would keep her out of practice all week, elevating Sheehan into the starting role for the first time in her career. With a full set of practices under her belt before her first 90-minute outing, she made four saves and kept the No. 7 Gamecocks in check in the Tigers' 1-0 loss at Walton Stadium.
“I was a little nervous at the beginning,” Sheehan said. “Once I got a few saves in, I was like, ‘Okay. I just have to be there for the team.'”
The loss to Georgia was the worst performance of the season for Missouri (6-5-1, 0-3-1 SEC), which is struggling to gain a footing in the SEC, and it seemed as if the Gamecocks could make quick work of their hosts. Instead, the Tigers grinded through a scoreless first half behind three athletic saves from Sheehan.
MU turned some of its defense into offense, managing three first-half shots with its counterattacking play and granting Julissa Cisneros an unmarked opportunity that she fired over the crossbar in the 54th minute.
But the Gamecocks (10-1, 4-0) remained on the front foot for much of the night, breaking the deadlock in the 58th minute as Luciana Zullo tapped a Ryan Gareis cross into the bottom-right corner.
Zullo, who also scored the decider in Missouri’s 1-0 loss to South Carolina last year, broke away from defender Momola Adesanmi to pounce on the incoming ball.
“It’s a tough thing to go out and play No. 7,” MU coach Bryan Blitz said of Sheehan’s maiden start. “I feel for her to get scored on that way with a little missed marking, but she had a great game.”
Despite the positives of Sheehan’s performance and an overall improvement from the Georgia game, Missouri’s winless start to SEC play continued. The Tigers have now lost eight straight contests to nationally-ranked teams, according to a team press release, and are winless in their past six conference games dating back to last season.
“We talk about how basically it comes down to points. It’s a math equation,” Blitz said of the race for the SEC Tournament’s 10 slots. “We even said tonight, ‘Hey, we had some chances to win, or at least tie it and get back in the game, and if we want it, then we have to circle back around and get ready for Vanderbilt.’”
The Tigers have never made it this late into the season without recording a victory in SEC action. They will visit the Commodores on Thursday in Nashville before returning home to face Tennessee next Sunday.
MU needs a win more and more with each passing game, and perhaps Sheehan could be the spark it needs to get back on track. Blitz hinted at giving her the opportunity to earn more minutes as the season goes on.
“We’re excited about her moving forward,” Blitz said. “When Peyton gets back into practice, they’ll just duke it out.”
Contributing editor is Michael Knisley.