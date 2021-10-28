It was a bout of miscommunication between goalkeeper McKenna Sheehan and her defense which led to a pivotal turnover just outside Missouri’s 18-yard box. It gave Texas A&M an opening, and the ball ended in the net.
But it didn’t count.
After about two minutes of deliberation, Sheehan was shown a red card for tackling an A&M attacker just outside the box. The Aggies had a freekick just outside the box with just over a minute remaining, trailing by one.
It went wide, much to the relief of Sheehan, substitute keeper Isabella Alessio and rest of the Missouri team.
“It was definitely nerve-wracking,” Tigers midfielder Cassidy Nurnberger said. “As soon as we found out what the ref called at that time, we were just trying to set up the wall and making sure that we defended it good enough.”
The Tigers held on to win 1-0 behind Skye Kingsley’s finish in the 15th minute.
“It feels great to get that goal,” Kingsley said.
It wasn’t the prettiest goal. It wasn’t the prettiest game. It wasn’t the prettiest season.
But that may just be the definition of Stefanie Golan’s first year as Missouri coach.
“Sometimes you have to win ugly,” Golan said. “In conditions like this, it’s not going to be a pretty game.”
For Texas A&M, the loss means missing the 10-team SEC Tournament in Orange Beach, Alabama, because of LSU’s 4-2 win over No. 4 Arkansas.
While the Tigers also won’t make the trip to Orange Beach, the win meant something for the program Golan’s trying to build.
It meant ending a turbulent season on a high, sending the three fifth-year seniors out on a high and momentum for the offseason.
“Our kids fought really, really hard throughout this one,” Golan said. “Sometimes when there’s not postseason to play for, a team can just shut it all down. So it says a lot about our team’s character.”
The team’s three fifth-year players — Nurnberger, Momola Adesanmi and Macy Trujillo — were all on the pitch when the final whistle came. Separated by mere yards, the three came together in a group hug before being swarmed by the rest of the team.
It was a happy ending.
“That feeling definitely had the emotions high (and) tears flowing a little bit,” Nurnberger said. “Knowing that us three, we made it through five years here (is) something really special.”
For the three seniors with the option still to play — Kingsley, Julissa Cisneros and Blythe Beldner — Golan expects to know their decisions in about “a week or so.”
“I haven’t made a decision about what I’m doing yet,” Kingsley said. “I love this team so much, so I don’t see why not play another year. (It) wouldn’t hurt, so, we’ll see.”
It was Missouri’s first win over Texas A&M since 2011, the first since moving from the Big 12 to the SEC. While it was only the Tigers’ third conference win of the season, it was always going to be a season of growing pains under just the second coach in program history.
Despite the Aggies piling on the pressure as the match progressed — finishing with 22 shots to Missouri’s six — it amounted to nothing in the end. Sheehan made several key saves outside the match-saving red card, Megan Oduyoye and Caroline Lyman made numerous blocks and interventions, along with Adesanmi and Grace Pettet being near perfect on the night.
“That was our mentality — just to go at them right away and bring a lot of energy — so we can send us seniors out on a W,” Nurnberger said. “The last time playing on Walton Stadium, we had the win. So, amazing.”