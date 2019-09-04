Missouri soccer’s offense has experienced a revival of sorts over the first four games of the 2019 season.
After scoring just 16 goals in 19 games last year, the Tigers have already racked up nine in their new campaign. The run has included two three-goal performances after never once reaching that mark a year ago.
The uptick in scoring has resulted from improvements by veteran players rather than an injection of fresh blood. Junior Bella Alessi and senior Peyton Joseph each scored their first career goals last week, but Julissa Cisneros and Sarah Luebbert have been the top offensive threats.
After leading the Tigers with five goals last season, Cisneros has already struck four times this fall, including a hat trick in the Aug. 25 win at Ohio State. Cisneros was left out of the starting lineup for the first time in Sunday’s matchup with Xavier, but she still led all substitutes with 57 minutes played.
Luebbert, who scored four goals as an All-SEC first team selection in 2018, put two past Xavier on Sunday, including the game-winning penalty kick in double overtime. She also has three assists on the year, two of which came on goals scored by Cisneros.
All the offensive production has resulted in a 4-0 start for the Tigers, who will host Murray State on Thursday with a chance at their first five-game win streak since 2014.
The Racers come to Columbia with a 2-2 record headlined by a 2-1 win over Indiana on Friday. Missouri and Murray State have each blown two-goal leads at home to Xavier, with the Racers falling 4-3 in double overtime on Aug. 22 while the Tigers held on for a 3-2 win over the Musketeers on Sunday.
This will be the first-ever meeting between the MU and Murray State programs, and the fourth time in five games this year in which Missouri will face a new opponent.
Miyah Watord leads Murray State with four goals, while Rebecca Kubin has contributed two goals and two assists. The Racers’ defense has given up plenty of chances in the first four games, forcing freshman goalkeeper Jenna Villacres to make double-digit saves on two occasions.
This week marks the third and fourth installments of a six-game homestand for Missouri. The Tigers will host Loyola Chicago on Sunday, with Cal State Fullerton and Northern Colorado set to pay visits next week.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at Walton Stadium. The game will stream live on SEC Network+.