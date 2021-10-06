To say recent weeks have been bleak for Missouri soccer would be an understatement.
The Tigers have lost five matches in a row and are winless in SEC play. Despite some promising showings in narrow losses to South Carolina, Alabama and Tennessee, any optimism may have been beaten out in a 5-0 drubbing from Vanderbilt. The four-match win streak early in the season brought positivity that no longer exists.
Missouri needs wins and soon.
The match against Georgia at 6 p.m. Thursday at Audrey J. Walton Stadium represents a chance for the Tigers to get the season back on track.
The Bulldogs look different from last season, having already surpassed their win total of 2020 with an 8-3-1 record so far. They went 5-7-3 in 2020-21.
While Missouri leads the all-time series 5-2-1, Georgia won 5-1 in their previous meeting in 2019. The 2020 match between the two was canceled because of COVID-19 protocols.
Mollie Belisle leads the Bulldogs up front. The graduate student forward leads her team with 12 goals, the second most in the country, and it wouldn’t be a shock to see her add to that in Columbia. The Tigers defense is ranked No. 319 in goals allowed per match, the worst of all Power Five teams.
Despite Belisle’s impressive scoring record, she may not be Georgia’s biggest threat in the attacking third. Dani Murguia has tallied seven goals and nine assists, which leads the Bulldogs in goal contributions and ties for fourth in the country in assists. Abby Boyan has added five goals and seven assists and Danielle Lewin has netted seven goals off the bench to provide the Bulldogs with several attacking outlets.
Missouri’s inconsistent back four needs to find solutions for Georgia’s attack to have any chance.
The Tigers should, however, be able to generate some attack. Missouri was shut out against Vanderbilt for the first time in nine matches and generally has been threatening on the counterattack. Milena Fischer’s five goals lead the team, and Julissa Cisneros has proven a dual threat by scoring or providing.
Despite conceding eight goals in the past three games, McKenna Sheehan has looked sharp in goal while deputizing for injured Sophia Worth.
In midfield, Eryka McIntyre has come in and looked solid in the holding role, a place the Tigers will need to be in control to get the win.
Missouri is currently tied with Kentucky at the bottom of the SEC. If the Tigers hope to crack the top 10 in the league and qualify for the conference tournament, they need to get points on the board. A win against Georgia may be the catalyst the Tigers need, but a loss isn’t necessarily the end.
The Tigers finish the season with matches against Ole Miss, Kentucky and Texas A&M. The Wildcats and Aggies have only one conference win between them.