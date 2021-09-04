Skye Kingsley’s 91st-minute goal against Miami was a milestone in Missouri soccer’s young season. It was a golden goal that ended the match in extra time and gave the Tigers a .500 record for the first time this season. It also gave Missouri a two-match winning streak and momentum in the early days of the season.
Missouri is entering one of the tougher parts of its schedule this season, hosting Notre Dame at noon Sunday before traveling to face Northern Colorado in high altitude and No. 14 BYU.
The Fighting Irish come into Columbia boasting a 4-0-1 record and receiving votes for the Top 25. They were tipped to finish sixth in the ACC Preseason Coaches Poll.
Olivia Wingate and Sammi Fisher lead Notre Dame with two goals each. The Irish have scored seven goals so far this season, only failing to find the net in a scoreless draw with Indiana.
Like Missouri, Notre Dame has split time with its No.1 spot. Mattie Interian has played more than Kaylin Slattery, coming in with 13 saves and just two goals allowed.
Missouri coach Stefanie Golan said the Tigers don’t have a set starter in goal, leaving to question who will start against the Fighting Irish.
Isabella Alessio has started three of four matches this season, with Sophia Worth starting the other. McKenna Sheehan has also seen the field, coming in for Alessio against Nebraska and Indiana State.
The only Missouri keeper yet to appear this season is freshman Bella Hollenbach.
The question of who starts in goal comes at a pivotal time for the Tigers.
There has unquestionably been major improvements in performance in the past two matches compared to the first two. Missouri has started to play with an identifiable shape and has started to put together attacking passages together. The much maligned defense has also improved, not conceding as many chances from open play as it did against Illinois and Nebraska.
The Tigers have looked to exploit the wings when in attack, playing in a 4-3-3 with the ball and giving Milena Fischer the license to get forward out of midfield. Without the ball, they shift into a 4-5-1, with one of the midfielders falling into a classic No. 6 role and leaving one striker up front. These tactical adjustments weren’t visible in Missouri’s first two outings.
Notre Dame will be a different challenge than Indiana State and Miami. The Fighting Irish are the first team the Tigers face this season receiving votes for the Top 25. The Sycamores were tipped to finish third in the Missouri Valley Conference, whereas the Hurricanes were picked to finish last in the ACC.
Golan said the Fighting Irish will be a “really, really quality opponent” after beating Miami, but said the result against the Hurricanes gives her team confidence in the play style ahead of its next match.