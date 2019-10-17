Missouri soccer needs wins, and this week should be their best chance of its Southeastern Conference schedule to find one.
After a crucial 2-0 victory over Tennessee on Sunday that ended the Tigers’ winless start to league play, MU remains within three points of the conference tournament picture. With four games left on the season, the results need to keep coming, which is why nothing less than a win will do Friday at Kentucky.
The reeling Wildcats are 0-6 in the SEC and have won just one of their last 16 conference games dating back to last season. The two teams currently separating 12th-place MU from the conference tournament, Mississippi State and Tennessee, have each defeated Kentucky this year. Failing to keep the pace Friday would put Missouri at a sizable disadvantage in the postseason race.
Since joining the SEC in 2012, Missouri has never missed the conference tournament and is a perfect 8-0 against Kentucky.
The Tigers traveled to Lexington on Thursday without goalkeeper Peyton Bauman, who will miss her fourth consecutive match will an illness she has been battling for over two weeks. She last saw action in a 5-1 loss to Georgia on Sept. 29, and freshman McKenna Sheehan has started in goal ever since.
Sheehan has carried the load in Bauman’s absence, totaling 11 saves since taking over and earning her first clean sheet in the Tennessee win, but MU will continue to miss the depth of having both of its top-choice keepers available.
The standout on Kentucky’s roster is freshman Hannah Richardson, who has scored eight of the team’s 22 goals on the season. If the experienced Missouri back line can repeat its performance from Sunday, when it stifled the Volunteers’ attack and gave up just a single shot on target, it could set up the Tigers' offense to find goals at the other end.
Sarah Luebbert and Julissa Cisneros had gone since Aug. 25 without linking up for a goal until they each assisted the other in the win over Tennessee. A revival of that attacking partnership will be critical for Missouri not just against the Wildcats, but throughout the stretch run of the season.
After Kentucky, the Tigers will be tested by No. 18 Texas A&M and Alabama. The Crimson Tide haven't lost to an opponent outside the national Top 25 since its season opener. A Halloween showdown with Mississippi State will close out the regular season and could decide one of the final tickets to Orange Beach, Alabama, for the conference tournament.
Kickoff between Missouri and Kentucky is set for 6:30 p.m. Friday at Bell Soccer Complex in Lexington. The game will be streamed live on SEC Network+.