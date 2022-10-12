With just two weeks left in the SEC soccer regular season, some teams are beginning to look ahead to postseason play. Others, such as Missouri, are looking to put together some late-season success and find themselves still playing come the end of the month.
The SEC Tournament is set to begin Oct. 30 and run through Nov. 6 in Pensacola, Florida. Of the 14 teams in the SEC, only 10 will qualify for the conference tournament, with the 7-10 seeds competing in an opening-round play-in for the final two spots in the eight-team bracket.
With four games remaining before the tournament, it’s getting to the point in the season when teams are playing make-or-break games that could be the difference in when their seasons end.
MU’s path to the postseason
In the Tigers’ case, the regular season has been filled with ups and downs — big wins and tough losses. And they find themselves in a tight race down the final stretch of the season.
Missouri (5-6-2, 2-3-1) sits in a three-way tie with Georgia and Auburn for ninth in the conference. All three teams have picked up two wins and seven total points in conference play, with one of Missouri’s biggest wins of the season coming against Auburn back in September. If a spot in the conference tournament came down to a tiebreaker between the two, Missouri would get the final spot based on the head-to-head tiebreaker.
The Tigers’ first of their final four games will be against Georgia at 6 p.m. Friday in Athens, Georgia. The Bulldogs have impressed at times this year with eight wins overall, including a five-win stretch early in the season during which they didn’t allow a goal.
In SEC play, Georgia’s biggest wins were a 3-2 road victory over Texas A&M and a 3-0 road win against Florida. The Bulldogs also took on Vanderbilt — which beat Missouri in Columbia earlier this season — and picked up a point in a 1-1 draw.
Following the Georgia match, Missouri will return to Columbia to face Kentucky (7-7-0, 0-3-0) for its regular-season home finale before heading back on the road against Texas A&M (7-5-3, 1-3-1) and South Carolina (9-2-3. 3-0-0).
Riding high
Alabama, Arkansas and Tennessee make up the top of the SEC standings, with the Crimson Tide leading the pack.
In the current NCAA Top 25 rankings done by United Soccer Coaches, Alabama is tied with North Carolina at No. 2.
Alabama (13-1-1, 6-0-0) has compiled an undefeated SEC regular season to this point in its 2022 campaign. The Crimson Tide defense has stood strong in six conference games, with Alabama outscoring conference opponents 20-4.
The Crimson Tide’s biggest win in conference play came against a then-top-five-ranked South Carolina team. Alabama shut out the Gamecocks 2-0.
The Tide have not lost since late August and have won their past nine contests.
The Volunteers came into the season as the defending SEC champions and have not slowed down in their quest to repeat.
Tennessee (9-3-1, 5-1-0) has just one loss in conference play this season, and it came at the hands of the Crimson Tide. Outside of its loss to Alabama, Tennessee has proven once again to be a top team in the conference.
The Volunteers picked up big wins over then-No. 13 Mississippi, Kentucky, Florida and Missouri.
A big component of Tennessee’s success comes in the form of fast and aggressive offense combined with strong goalkeeping.
The Volunteers rank second in the SEC in goals and assists, trailing only Alabama in both categories.
This past week, Tennessee goalkeeper Lindsey Romig was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week for her performances against Missouri and Georgia.
Romig collected two shutouts for the Volunteers while making seven saves over the two contests. The Tennessee standout also ranks second in the conference in saves with 53.
Arkansas rounds out the top three teams in the SEC standings and has been just as impressive as the rest. The Razorbacks have 10 wins so far this season and, like Tennessee, have just one loss in conference play.
After being shut out by Mississippi State to open conference play, Arkansas has compiled five consecutive wins and has not given up a goal since its loss.
After shutting out Vanderbilt and Florida in the past week, the Razorbacks were ranked No. 7 — their highest mark of the season — in the most recent poll.
Arguably the biggest SEC matchup of the season is scheduled next for Arkansas. The Razorbacks will travel to face Alabama for a top-10 matchup at 11 a.m. Sunday that could ultimately decide the fate of the seeding at the top of the conference.