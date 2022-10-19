Missouri soccer is set to host Kentucky at 6 p.m. Thursday at Audrey J. Walton Stadium for the team’s final home game of the regular season.
To this point in the season, Missouri has been a much stronger team at home than it has on the road. All five of the Tigers’ wins in 2022 have come at home, producing a winning record (5-3-1). Away from home turf, the Tigers are 0-4-1.
When the game starts Thursday, the pressure for Missouri to play well will be incredibly high. After a 2-0 loss on the road against Georgia on Friday, the Tigers currently sit on the outside looking in at the SEC Tournament, which is scheduled for the end of October.
Missouri has been no stranger to the shutout over the past month. In their past eight games, the Tigers have been shut out five times and have scored multiple goals in a game just once.
Though Missouri has struggled to find the back of the net, there hasn’t a lack of chances. The Tigers outshot Georgia in the first half of their matchup last Friday, but as has been the case on multiple other occasions this season, the shots don’t always lead to goals.
The Tigers will need to correct their recent offensive inefficiency if they want to sneak into the tournament at the end of the month. Missouri is currently tied for 10th in the SEC standings with Auburn and Texas A&M. Missouri has already played and beaten Auburn, and the Tigers will travel to Texas A&M following the matchup with Kentucky.
Kentucky comes into Columbia looking to pick up its first SEC win of the season. The Wildcats currently sit at 0-6-1 in conference play and collected their only point in a draw against Florida.
Despite the underwhelming record, Kentucky still poses a big threat offensively. The Wildcats have scored in all but two of their conference matchups and rank in the top five of the SEC in goals.
A lot of what Kentucky does offensively is built around senior forward Hannah Richardson. Richardson ranks seventh in the SEC in total points with 17 and third in assists with nine.
Thursday’s matchup will mean just as much to Kentucky as it will to Missouri. The Wildcats will need to win out the remainder of the regular season in order to have any chance of qualifying for the SEC Tournament.