Kylie Dobbs scores (copy)

Missouri forward Kylie Dobbs, left, scores the only goal of the game against Auburn on Sept. 16 at Audrey J. Walton Stadium in Columbia. MU faces Kentucky at 6 p.m. Thursday in its final home match of the season.

 Sam Koeppel/Missourian

Missouri soccer is set to host Kentucky at 6 p.m. Thursday at Audrey J. Walton Stadium for the team’s final home game of the regular season.

To this point in the season, Missouri has been a much stronger team at home than it has on the road. All five of the Tigers’ wins in 2022 have come at home, producing a winning record (5-3-1). Away from home turf, the Tigers are 0-4-1.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, Spring 2022. Studying print journalism at the University of Missouri. You can reach me at cbswm9@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you