Missouri's start to Southeastern Conference play has been nothing short of up and down.
MU made a statement in its SEC opener by knocking off then-ranked Auburn at home on the backs of a big goal from Kylie Dobbs and strong defending to collect a shutout.
Since the Auburn game, Missouri has continued to play well but has lacked the ability to finish games, costing the team twice. Both LSU and Vanderbilt stole wins and points from Missouri by scoring late in the second half, and MU has now lost back-to-back games..
The road doesn't get any easier moving forward for Missouri. The Tigers are set to host Mississippi State at 7 p.m. Friday at Audrey J. Walton Stadium.
Mississippi State (9-0-2) comes in as one of only two undefeated SEC teams at the halfway mark of the 2022 season.
SEC play hasn't slowed down the Bulldogs in the slightest. Mississippi State will come into Columbia with three SEC wins under its belt, including a 3-2 win over the same LSU squad that knocked off Missouri.
Who to watch
From an offensive standpoint, Maggie Wadsworth carries a majority of the load for the Bulldogs.
The MSU forward has immediately bolstered arguably the conference's strongest offense early in her freshman campaign.
Wadsworth sits near the top of a handful of individual statistic leads for the SEC. The Flowery Branch, Georgia, product sits in third in the conference in goals, leading Mississippi State with seven, and has added two assists. .
Wadsworth was awarded SEC Freshman of the Week twice so far this season, as well as earning the College Soccer News' National Player of the Week on Sept. 19.
On the other side of the field, Maddy Anderson has anchored the SEC's most efficient back line in 2022.
Anderson leads the conference in shutouts with eight, good for second in the country. A member of the 2020 SEC All-Freshman team, Anderson poses a threat for a Missouri offense that has struggled to find the back of the net as of late.
MU looks to maintain pace in SEC
After opening the year 1-2 in conference play, Missouri hasn't left itself a lot of room for error in the remainder of the regular season. The Tigers currently sit in fourth in the SEC East.
Following its matchup with Mississippi State, Missouri will play three consecutive SEC East matchups against Florida, Tennessee and Georgia.
In order to qualify for the conference tournament, Missouri will need to finish as one of the SEC's top ten schools. The Tigers missed out on the tournament in 2021.
"Game to game, it's reinforcing who we want to be as a team and not worrying so much about the opponent that we're playing," head coach Stefanie Golan said. "For us, one piece is giving everything for the person next to you."