Leah Selm dribbles (copy)

Missouri midfielder Leah Selm dribbles through Auburn defenders on Friday at Audrey J. Walton Stadium in Columbia. MU faces Mississippi State at 7 p.m. Friday in Columbia.

 Sam Koeppel/Missourian

Missouri's start to Southeastern Conference play has been nothing short of up and down.

MU made a statement in its SEC opener by knocking off then-ranked Auburn at home on the backs of a big goal from Kylie Dobbs and strong defending to collect a shutout. 

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, Spring 2022. Studying print journalism at the University of Missouri. You can reach me at cbswm9@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you