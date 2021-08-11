Missouri soccer is offering free admission for home matches of the 2021 season "and beyond" as announced in a news release Wednesday. The Tigers play their first match of the season at home against Illinois at 7 p.m. Aug. 19 .
This is Stefanie Golan's first season as Missouri coach.
"We are looking forward to building a lasting relationship with the soccer community in Columbia and Missouri as a whole," Golan said in the release. "When we are playing at home, we want our opponents to feel that they are playing against the whole state of Missouri."
The Tigers are looking to improve upon last season's 5-6-3 record that saw them finish fifth in the SEC.