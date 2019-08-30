In her two-plus years as a member of the Missouri women’s soccer team, Bella Alessi has played many roles on the field. A goalscorer was never one of them.
“I think it’s been a long time coming, but I’m one that believes there’s a time for everything,” she said.
That time arrived well after 11 o’clock on Thursday night, when Alessi burst to life with two late goals to lead MU to a 2-1 win over Cincinnati at Walton Stadium.
Consistent thunderstorms had pushed the start of the game from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and finally to 9:30. The delayed start and rainy weather made for an unusual scene at Walton Stadium. With the bleachers largely devoid of fans, the cries of players and coaches could be easily heard all across the facility. The heavy rains that drenched the first half disappeared to make a peaceful, quiet second period.
Missouri came out a bit flat in the first half and returned to the locker room down 1-0. But as the night wore on, it was Alessi and the Tigers who came out on top.
“It’s always hard going down, especially in the first half with a 1-0 [deficit],” Alessi said. “But I think a 1-0 lead is very dangerous because it does give wiggle room.”
Cincinnati took the lead in the 34th minute via a connection between two Chinese natives. Ying Zhan found Han Tang open in the penalty area with a free kick, and Tang had plenty of time and space to aim a shot past MU goalkeeper Peyton Bauman. The Bearcats had clearly responded to the lengthy delay better than the Tigers, who went into halftime in need of a turnaround.
“We were outplayed by a great UC team,” Missouri coach Bryan Blitz said of the first half. “They gave us all we could handle. I don’t think we came out more focused.”
Cincinnati goalkeeper Madison Less, who matched her career high with 10 saves in a recent game, wouldn’t even be tested until the 75th minute, when she was beaten by Alessi’s sliding effort for Missouri’s equalizer. Sarah Luebbert picked up her third assist of the year by delivering the cross that Alessi redirected into the net.
Eleven minutes later, a similar ball in from Zoe Cross gave Alessi a similar chance, but Less blocked the attempt. Alessi beat the keeper in a scramble for the loose ball to finish off the game-winning goal.
Blitz praised Alessi, who is listed as both a midfielder and a forward on MU’s roster, for her versatility and ability to play wherever she is needed most on the field. For her first two seasons in Columbia, that never led to her name going on the scoresheet, but she took advantage of her chances on Thursday.
“I think that being able to play multiple positions is a good thing for a player to have,” Alessi said. “I’m just lucky that I was in the right place at the right time and I got some really good crosses.”
The win was Missouri’s second straight in comeback fashion after Julissa Cisneros’ hat trick led the Tigers to a 3-1 win at Ohio State last weekend. Thursday’s result also gives MU its first 3-0 start to a season since 2012, when it finished 14-7-1 and reached the NCAA Tournament.
The Tigers will host their second opponent this week from the city of Cincinnati when Xavier pays a visit at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Walton Stadium.