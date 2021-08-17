Missouri soccer was voted to finish 12th in coach Stefanie Golan's first season, according to the SEC preseason coaches poll released Tuesday. The Tigers were the No. 5 seed in the 2020 SEC Tournament.
They finished ahead of Georgia and Kentucky in the poll. Arkansas, with Missouri natives Sadie Baich and Ava Tankersley, were picked to finish first in the conference.
The Tigers kick off their season Thursday at home against Illinois. Their first SEC match is Sept. 16 at home against No. 17 South Carolina, which was picked to finish third in the coaches poll.