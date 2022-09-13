To say that Missouri soccer has been tested early on in this season may be an understatement.

Through its first seven games, Missouri has hosted then-No. 1 North Carolina , split two competitive rivalry contests against Kansas and Illinois, and narrowly fell short on the road against a solid Ohio State squad.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, Spring 2022. Studying print journalism at the University of Missouri. You can reach me at cbswm9@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you