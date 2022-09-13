To say that Missouri soccer has been tested early on in this season may be an understatement.
Through its first seven games, Missouri has hosted then-No. 1 North Carolina , split two competitive rivalry contests against Kansas and Illinois, and narrowly fell short on the road against a solid Ohio State squad.
The schedule does not lighten up as the Tigers prepare to open SEC play against No. 23 Auburn Friday. Like North Carolina at the beginning of the month, Auburn comes into Columbia unbeaten at 4-0-4.
Auburn started its season with a 1-0 win over Old Dominion and a 9-0 rout of Southern Miss. It then tied then-No. 2 Florida State, Wake Forest - currently receiving Top 25 votes - and then-No. 21 West Virginia.
The Tigers took their strong form into September with a 1-0 win over Army, a 4-1 win over UMass Lowell, and recorded their fourth tie on Sunday drawing 1-1 with Samford.
Maddie Simpson is Auburn's leading scorer with three goals, more than any Missouri player this season.
Maddie Prohaska has started all eight games in net for Auburn and has allowed just three goals while collecting 21 saves. Prohaska's solid play in goal combined with a good Auburn back line will be a tough test for a Missouri offense which has produced 1.29 goals per game.
One thing Missouri has going in its favor ahead of the matchup is home-field advantage. All three of MU's wins have come at Audrey J. Walton Stadium.
Auburn, on the other hand, has yet to collect a road victory this season. All three of Auburn's road matchups ended in ties.
Golan adds two recruits to 2024 class
Missouri coach Stefanie Golan has stayed busy on the recruiting trails.
MU picked up commitments from Landis Canada and Emily Derucki, who will both be a part of the 2024 recruiting class.
Canada, a product from the state of Michigan, has spent the last eight years playing for the Michigan Hawks, a traveling club that is known to produce multiple college commitments every year.
Derucki is a junior at Lafayette High School in Wildwood and plays club soccer for St. Louis Scott Gallagher.