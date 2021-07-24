Missouri soccer coach Stefanie Golan starts her tenure as the second coach in program history with a trip to Texas. She joins the Tigers after becoming the second-winningest coach in Minnesota history.
The Tigers released their schedule for the upcoming season Friday. They travel to Frisco, Texas, for two exhibition matches before hosting Illinois in the season opener. Missouri hosts five home matches to start the season.
Non-conference opponents also include Nebraska, Indiana State, Miami, Notre Dame, BYU and Northern Colorado before the Tigers get into Southeastern Conference play.
Missouri will host four SEC matches — Tennessee, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas A&M — in the regular season. The Tigers are on the road for five SEC matches — Alabama, Vanderbilt, Florida, Arkansas and Kentucky.
"We want to be competitive in the SEC on a regular basis," Golan said in June. "If you're competitive in the SEC on a regular basis, you're competitive at a national level."