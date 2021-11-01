Missouri soccer's season finished with a much different feeling than it started with.
The Tigers ended with a 1-0 win over Texas A&M, a world away from the season-opening 4-0 loss to Illinois in August. There's reason to be optimistic about the program's future. With that, here are some end-of-season superlatives for Missouri.
Best game: 2-1 win over No. 13 Ole Miss
Honorable mentions: 3-2 win over Notre Dame, 2-1 loss to South Carolina
There are few things better in sports than an upset, especially when the underdog thoroughly outplays the favorite.
That was the case — for the most part — when Missouri beat No. 13 Ole Miss.
Missouri coach Stefanie Golan said it was her team's most complete performance of the season, with the Tigers playing a quick counterattack and being near impenetrable on defense. Megan Oduyoye's goal and defensive performance were rightly lauded.
Freshman of the year: Milena Fischer
Honorable mention: Ashlyn Mills
The midfielder from Saarbrucken, Germany, was Missouri's best player going forward and probably would have been the team's player of the year had she not missed two games in the middle of the season.
Fischer was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team, and she and Mills give Golan a solid foundation to build around in the years to come.
Most improved players: Megan Oduyoye, Jenna McCormick
Honorable mention: Caroline Lyman
One attacker, one defender.
Oduyoye made herself the first name on the team sheet near the middle of the season. The improvements she made throughout the year were visible, and she became a capable defender for Golan's side.
McCormick has a good eye for a pass and a decent shot, and she only got better as the season progressed, especially when the Tigers were short on numbers due to injuries and suspensions. While her stats may not have shown it with two assists, she was a key part of the Tigers' successes.
Goal of the season: Oduyoye vs. Ole Miss
Honorable mention: Blythe Beldner vs. Florida
For a side that didn't score many goals, Missouri had several contenders for its goal of the season. A case could be made for both of Beldner's finishes, but it has to go to Oduyoye.
A thunderous shot into the top-right corner in the opening three minutes against the No. 13 team in the nation, it was Oduyoye's first collegiate goal and led the Tigers to the upset.
Best player off the bench: Jadyn Easley
Easley consistently gave Missouri a spark off the bench, and that was most evident against Florida.
The Tigers were desperate for a win and were missing several players through injury and suspension, but Easley's brace gave them their first win in SEC play. She gave the Tigers a different option on the wing than Beldner and Skye Kingsley, and she added a new dynamic when she came in.
Player of the year: Momola Adesanmi
Honorable mention: Cassidy Nurnberger
While Missouri had poor defensive stats, anyone who watched could point to Adesanmi as a player who stood out. Consistently defending well and playing good linking passes into the midfield, she was impressive nearly every match she played.
She blocked shots and intercepted key passes, quickly playing the right pass or getting it away from danger.
Adesanmi also became Missouri's all-time appearance leader in her final match, a fitting end to a strong career carrying the Tigers' backline. Finding someone to replace her defensive output and distribution in the heart of the defense will be no simple taskfor Golan and her staff.